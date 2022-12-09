Tributes have been paid to a 'kind' and 'loving' teacher who died in a car crash.

Jacqueline Anne Potter died in a three-vehicle collision on the A303 Podimore at around 7.50am on Monday (5 December).

In a tribute, her family said: "We are left heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Jacqueline Anne Potter.

"She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter and was loved and cherished by us all.

"A kind, sweet and fiercely loyal person, we can't put into words how much we will miss her."

Ms Potter was a modern languages teacher at Bishop Fox's School in Taunton for more than 10 years.

"Anne, as she was known by her close family members, had an amazing talent for languages and was a well-respected modern languages teacher", her family continued.

"She always gave the best advice and had a brilliant sense of humour.

"The loss to our family and friends is immeasurable and she will always be with us in our hearts."

Avon and Somerset Police officers are asking anyone with information to contact 101, quoting reference number 5222291026.