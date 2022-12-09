Direct flights to Venice are among the new routes that have been announced as part of a multi-million pound expansion of Bristol Airport.

People will also be able to fly direct to Porto, Marseille, Bydgoszcz with the budget airline Ryanair.

Bosses at Bristol Airport said the expansion comes after a £500 million investment across the region, which will create hundreds of new jobs at the airport.

Dave Lees, Bristol Airport CEO, said: "Adding extra capacity to existing routes, gives customers in the South West easy and affordable access to air travel on an increasing number of destinations and flexibility of stay lengths, without the need to travel to other airports for their flights."

The boss added that Bristol Airport is also looking at ways to improve its environmental impact while expanding its route network.