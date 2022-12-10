Banksy releases new limited edition prints in aid of Ukraine

Bristol's most famous artist has released a set of 50 new limited-edition screenprints for sale, with all proceeds going to support the people of Ukraine.

The pieces of art feature a mouse scratching down the side of a box with 'Fragile' written on it.

Banksy confirmed the news on his Instagram page yesterday (9 December).

The artwork is being sold by, and will raise money for, the Legacy of War Foundation. This is an international charity, based in the UK, that provides support to civilians affected by conflict.

In a statement on the charity's website, Banksy explains why he has chosen to partner up with the Legacy of War Foundation.

He said: "In Ukraine, I saw a Legacy of War team sweep in and provide medical attention, heaters, fresh water and a friendly face to some very desperate people in a bombed-out building.

"They also lent me one of their ambulances to work from, which turned out to be extremely useful when an angry babushka found me painting on her building and called the Police.

"I feel the least I should do is raise enough money to replace the number plates on the ambulance I hotted up."

Each print is signed and numbered from 1-50. They will cost £5,000 each and are limited to one per person.

The funds raised will be used to purchase new ambulances and support vehicles to be used to help rescue people with disabilities, the elderly and civilian casualties.

Giles Duley, CEO of the foundation says:"We will be sending generators, gas heaters and solar-powered lights to communities who are facing the brutal winter without electricity.

"And we will be able to continue our support for shelters in Kyiv for women and the LGBTQ community."

Just last month the elusive street artist confirmed that he was behind seven new paintings in Ukraine.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Banksy showed his travels to the city of Borodianka this month.

The first piece to be identified shows a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble on the side of a bombed building.

Another mural depicted a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped during a judo match with a little boy.

Banksy also spoke with the local community whilst he was out there.

The video showed Banksy speaking with people on the streets of Ukraine Credit: Instagram

One mother and daughter posed for a picture in front of what used to be the little girl's preschool.

The woman said: "It was a bomb here and many people died.

"My child used to go to this kindergarten.

Speaking to her daughter, she comforted her saying: "Don't cry, honey.

"We already cried so much, we don't have any tears left."