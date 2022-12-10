Police in Dorset are warning people not to buy e-scooters this Christmas as they are illegal to use on public roads.

The only e-scooters which are legal to use are those available through trial rental schemes. In the South West, there are currently trials taking place in Bournemouth and Poole in Dorset as well as other cities like Bristol, Bath and Taunton.

Ahead of Christmas, Dorset Police is urging people not to buy their own e-scooter.

"Our message is clear, please don't waste your money on buying one for yourself or as a present this Christmas," the force said.

PC Paul Wilson added: "The law is very clear you cannot use e-scooters on public roads.

"I understand why you do - it's a cheaper mode of transport and it's good for the environment. However, until the law changes, you cannot use them on the road.

"If you get caught using these on the road you could have your e-scooter seized, you could face six penalty points on your licence and also incur a fine as well.

"We have seen a huge increase in e-scooter purchases last Christmas and throughout the year.

"We are trying to keep the roads and the public safe. Please do not publish these e-scooters."