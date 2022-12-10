A community centre in Bristol says it can now carry on helping people of all ages in the area thanks to much-needed funding.

More than 30 pubs, clubs, theatres and other venues at risk of closure across the UK have been supported and placed in the hands of local people through £6 million pledge, which forms part of the government's levelling-up plan.

It comes as the allocations from the second round of the £150 million Community Ownership Fund have been announced.

The Zion Community Arts Centre in Bristol provides a space for local groups and businesses.

The money received by the charity is being used to buy the main hall and the adjoining building, without them having to take out a mortgage.

Emma Moore, the manager of the centre, says this gives them a more secure standing in the community.

She said: "It eases all the financial pressures on us and means we can build on what we've got and make it a more secure asset for the community.

"With the outgoings that a building like this has, it means that we can breath a bit easier.

"We've secured this asset now for future generations and it's so important that the community knows that this building is here to stay and will be for as long as they keep on using it."

The funding has enabled the centre to continue to provide a vital service to the residents of Bedminster

Emma says that without the funding, they would have struggled to keep up with rising costs. The money has enabled them to continue to provide vital services for residents.

"It means we can carry on doing the work that we're doing. It's brilliant being able to get this extra capital investment", she said.

"We help in so many different ways. It helps with isolation, people that usually stay in their homes can come out and meet together.

"Spaces like this mean you can meet your neighbours, instead of going to work and going back home again.

"Also, there are so many different support groups we have here. We have the memories cafe for dementia and support, we have a breast feeding support group.

"People with young kids can meet up - it helps every single part of the community."

Across the region, The Hop Pole pub in Limpley Stoke has also been supported.

£300,000 pounds was awarded to the Hop Pole Pub to make it useable for the community again Credit: The Hop Pole

The 16th-century Wiltshire inn is the last remaining pub in the village and has been used as a meeting place for residents for more than 500 years.

Local MP Michelle Donelan visited the pub earlier today to congratulate them on securing the funding.

In a statement, campaign group Save The Hop Pole said "This is a game-changing amount of money and it means we are now more confident than ever before of reopening the Hop Pole as a community pub at the heart of Limpley Stoke".

A grass-roots sports club in Devon will also benefit from money to transform a dilapidated changing pavilion into modern facilities.

Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison said: “We’re putting beloved pubs, clubs and heritage sites into the hands of local people to ensure these cherished institutions and the vital services they provide are guaranteed for future generations.

“With the government backing announced today, these places will continue to thrive, make a difference to people’s lives and be run by the local community for the local community.”