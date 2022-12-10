Devon and Cornwall Police are warning drivers to only travel "if necessary" due to the freezing weather conditions.

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning until midday tomorrow (11 December), which spans the majority of the South West.

Temperatures have plunged, with last night (9 December) being recorded as the coldest of the year so far across the UK.

People are being warned to remain vigilant on icy roads, particularly in rural areas that may have not had their surfaces gritted yet.

A number of key roads across Devon and Cornwall have been impacted including the A39 and A386 near Bideford which were described as "impassable."

It is anticipated the UK will see at least seven days of arctic weather, accompanied by wintry downpours and “freezing fog”.

Police attended a crash at Buncombe Hill near Kingston St Mary Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police have also released a statement urging people to stay safe after dealing with a series of crashes in icy weather.

Officers were called to Buncombe Hill near Kingston St Mary earlier today following reports of a crash.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking road users to be careful following the drizzle of snow we’ve had this morning.

“We’ve responded to several road traffic accidents this morning where the snow may have been an impacting factor.

“Please take it easy on the roads, considering speeds and braking distance"