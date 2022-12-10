A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed in Swindon.

The victim, 19, was found injured near Dudmore Road around 4.45am on Saturday (10 December) morning.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm while police have appealed for witnesses.

Queens Drive was closed while officers investigated the scene.

A section of Queens Drive was shut while police investigated the scene. Credit: Google Maps

In a statement, Wiltshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Swindon this morning.

“The incident is thought to have taken place shortly after 4.45am near Dudmore Road.

“The victim has been taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening. He is due to be discharged shortly.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log 68 of December 10.