Awards for the chalets with the most festive charm have been awarded to traders at the year's Bath Christmas market.

This year's winner of Bath & North East Somerset Council’s competition to find the best-dressed chalet is Hullabaloo, whose stall selling handmade wooden sound animals and musical instruments wowed the judges.

In joint second place were two traders joining the Christmas Market for the first time, eco-conscious homeware and jewellery maker Priormade and handmade ethical Christmas gift retailer, Kushty Locks.

When making their decision judges look for chalets with the best décor, lighting, display and customer service.

Lisa Bolitho from Hullabaloo said: “We are thrilled to get this award, it has been a very busy and successful Christmas Market for us.

"We’ve been coming here for years and what’s lovely is people come back to our stall year after year just to get another toy to add to their collections - it’s a Christmas tradition for lots of our customers."

Joint runner-up Beck Prior from Priormade said: “It is really good to be back and meet customers which you don’t do online and it’s lovely to get this award.”

The Right Worshipful Mayor of Bath, Councillor Rob Appleyard with Beck Prior from Priormade and council Chair, Shaun Stephenson-McGall. Credit: Bath & North East Somerset Council

Louise Watson, joint runner up from Kushty Locks, added: “It’s the first time we've been to Bath Christmas Market and we will definitely be back next year. It has gone really well and we are delighted with our award.”

The market will run until tomorrow (Sunday 11 December) and is expected to attract big crowds.

Councillor Kevin Guy, Leader of Bath & North East Somerset Council, said: "I’d like to congratulate our winners and all the traders for the wonderful experience they’ve created for residents and visitors this year.

"As expected at this time of year, this weekend is once again forecast to be very busy with a Bath Rugby match and England’s World Cup match on Saturday too. Please check travel advice to help you plan your journey in advance."

The Mayor of Bath, Councillor Rob Appleyard, added: “I am delighted that two small businesses with ethical and eco credentials have been named runners-up in the best-dressed chalet competition."