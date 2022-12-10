Met Office yellow weather warning as the South West wakes up to snow and ice
Snow has been falling across the South West including Somerset, Devon and Cornwall this morning.
The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning spanning the majority of the South West. The warning is in place until midday on Sunday 11 December.
People are being warned to be careful on the icy surface which could lead to injuries from slips and falls on pavements and cycle paths.
Drivers are being reminded to be wary of black ice on untreated roads after the coldest night of the year so far across the UK.
Forecasters also predict difficult travel conditions may occur quite quickly due to heavy sleet, snow or hail showers making surfaces slippery or even snow-covered
It is anticipated the UK will see at least seven days of arctic weather accompanied by wintry downpours and “freezing fog” which could affect morning commutes.
Snow falling near Minehead on Exmoor
While some local sporting events have been considering if the conditions are good enough to play, Exeter City have confirmed the pitch is looking good after the covers were lifted ahead of their match against Sheffield Wednesday.
Meanwhile, others are marvelling at the first December snowfall in many years.