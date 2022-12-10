Snow has been falling across the South West including Somerset, Devon and Cornwall this morning.

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning spanning the majority of the South West. The warning is in place until midday on Sunday 11 December.

People are being warned to be careful on the icy surface which could lead to injuries from slips and falls on pavements and cycle paths.

Drivers are being reminded to be wary of black ice on untreated roads after the coldest night of the year so far across the UK.

Forecasters also predict difficult travel conditions may occur quite quickly due to heavy sleet, snow or hail showers making surfaces slippery or even snow-covered

It is anticipated the UK will see at least seven days of arctic weather accompanied by wintry downpours and “freezing fog” which could affect morning commutes.

Snow falling near Minehead on Exmoor

While some local sporting events have been considering if the conditions are good enough to play, Exeter City have confirmed the pitch is looking good after the covers were lifted ahead of their match against Sheffield Wednesday.

The amusing Minions weather forecast stone is accurately informing passers-by that it 'Tis snowin' Credit: Twitter/@CornwallSkies

Meanwhile, others are marvelling at the first December snowfall in many years.

Slightly confused looking 5 month old alpacas in Honiton who have not seen snow before Credit: Pocket Alpaca

The sun breaking through heavy snow clouds in Exeter this morning Credit: James Vickery

People in West Devon were also surprised by snowfall when they opened their curtains in Hatherleigh this morning Credit: Nick Alford