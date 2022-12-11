Play Brightcove video

An investigation is underway after a large fire burnt through a Newquay property overnight.

At 10:23pm on Saturday night (11 December) a fire was reported at a house on St Thomas Road.

Two fire engines were initially sent, but this was increased to three as the Critical Control Centre continued to receive 999 calls which suggested the fire was "well developed".

The Incident Commander immediately requested a further appliance and an aerial ladder platform once they got to the scene.

Video showing the scene of the fire from Callum Stephenson

Crews from ten different Cornwall fire stations worked overnight and into the early hours of the morning.

Residents in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows shut as smoke was reportedly being blown towards the town centre.

At 12:45am this morning (11 December), there were six appliances, an aerial ladder platform and two officers on the scene and the public were advised to avoid the area.

The scene this morning (11 December)

In the latest update from Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service at 5:30am, it was announced that a fire investigation would be taking place, alongside Devon and Cornwall Police.