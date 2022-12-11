Parts of the West Country are experiencing severe weather conditions this weekend, as snow and ice hits the region.

A yellow weather warning is in place for snow and ice until 11am on Monday (December 12), having been extended by nearly 24 hours.

Temperatures dipped below freezing overnight, bringing snow to parts of North Devon, Somerset, Bristol, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Dorset.

The severe conditions are causing travel disruption and accidents on some of the region’s motorways and main roads.

Snowfall in Wiltshire Credit: Lucy Verasamy

Below are the latest travel updates for the region.

‘Stay safe out there!’

Police forces across the South West are warning motorists to only travel if necessary, with roads in some rural areas untreated.

In a post on social media, Gloucestershire Police’s Specialist Operations team released an image of a van which had crashed on a snow-covered road.

Gloucestershire Police released this image of a van which was involved in a crash in the snow. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

They said they had been dealing with “numerous” crashes “all across the county”.

“Please drive safely, according to conditions and only if you have to,” they said.

“Numerous road traffic collisions already, all across the county. Stay safe out there so you can have a fabulous Christmas with your family.”

Travel updates

M5 - Gloucestershire

Stop-start traffic due to snow on the M5 in both directions from Junction 11 and Junction 12. Several accidents have been reported on this particular stretch of the motorway.

A417 - Gloucestershire

The A417 Birdlip Hill near Gloucester has been closed due to unexpectedly heavy snow.

National Highways Traffic Officers, police and recovery agents are on site clearing stranded vehicles at which point the road will be treated and reopened.

Until then road users are advised to avoid the area, seek alternative routes and check traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any journeys.

A435 - Gloucestershire

The A435 at Cirencester Road is “impassable” in both directions due to snow between Seven Springs and Cheltenham.

A4173 - Gloucestershire

The A4173 is described as “impassable” in both directions due to snow between Sevenleaze Lane and Upton Lane. A number of accidents have been reported along this stretch of road.

A436 - Gloucestershire

The A436 is described as “impassable” in both directions due to snow from the A40 to the Naunton turn-off.

M5 - Somerset

One lane is closed northbound due to a broken down vehicle on the M5 after Junction 20 for Clevedon. Traffic is said to be coping well.

A386 - Devon

The A386 New Road is “impassable” in both directions, with queuing traffic, due to snow between Meadow Vale and Torrington.