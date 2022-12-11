A light display in Wiltshire is set to feature on a national TV programme showcasing some of the country’s best Christmas lights.

The Roald Dahl-themed Festival of Light at Longleat is among some of the country’s best festive displays, which will appear on Channel 4’s ‘Lighting Up Christmas’.

The show follows top lighting teams as they prepare for the festivities.

Other venues featured on the programme include the magical winter trails at Kew Gardens, Chessington Theme Park, Blackpool and John Lewis's flagship Oxford Street store in London.

The annual lantern spectacle at Longleat will run on selected dates until January 8 next year.

Each area will bring key moments from the author's well-known books to life, including Matilda, The Twits, The BFG and Fantastic Mr Fox.

Highlights are set to include a five-metre-tall BFG and Willy Wonka's famous chocolate factory gates.

More than 800 lanterns will be involved in the 23 scenes.

Longleat has announced that due to the snow making conditions unsafe, the park will be closed on Sunday 11 December.