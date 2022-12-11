Pedestrian killed in suspected hit-and-run in Bristol

A pedestrian has died after a suspected hit-and-run in Bristol.

The man, aged in his 50s, was hit by a car in Antona Drive, Shirehampton, around 1am on Sunday (11 December).

Police said the car failed to stop and the man died at the scene.

Two people - a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s - have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop following a road traffic collision.

Inspector Tom Fitzpatrick, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We are specifically appealing for a witness who is seen on CCTV crossing the road after the collision.

“We believe they have information which could aid our investigation into the incident.

“If this was you, or you were in the area at the time of the incident, please contact 101 and quote reference 5222295957.”