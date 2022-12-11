Plymouth animal charity in 'great deal of worry' over rising bills

A Plymouth-based animal charity needs support from the public after experiencing a "great deal of worry" over rising bills.

Woodside Animal Welfare Trust says it costs them thousands of pounds in oil and electric to keep their animals safe and warm.

The charity has now launched an appeal online and is asking for donations to help ease the pressure.

The appeal has so far led to more than £450 in much-needed donations.

The shelter, which is based in Plympton, revealed it spent around £6,000 on oil last year.

But not only are the costs going up, so too are the number of animals they are caring for.

Woodside now supports more than 150 animals, which is in line with their numbers before the pandemic.

The fundraiser is going down well, with many people happy to help.

One couple dropped off a large donation of cat and dog food, blankets and other pet supplies.

Woodside thanked the couple on social media and said: "So touched by the kindness you have shown us and the animals, especially at this time of year."

One anonymous donator said: "Anyone who helps animals and needs help with their heating is very deserving of help, no matter how small or big. Woodside do a fantastic service to the animal community."

Another simply said: "No human or animal deserves to be cold this winter".

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Each year, it costs us thousands in oil and electric to keep the animals at the sanctuary warm.

"With these costs increasing at an unimaginable rate it gives us a great deal of worry.

"Last year we spent £6,228 for oil alone. Our numbers have sadly increasing again, to pre covid rates, and currently have over 150 animals with us.

"All donations made, be it large or small will make a big difference and help us and help ease the pressure on our resources."