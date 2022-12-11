People are being told not to drive their cars unless it's absolutely essential and schools are considering if they should open tomorrow as freezing temperatures have led to "treacherous" driving conditions.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service’s critical control centre has dealt with more than 300 reports of road traffic accidents linked to ice over the weekend so far.

In Luxulyan this lorry jack-knived on ice into the front of the Kings Arm pub, destroying the porch.

Fortunately the driver was unharmed and nobody was in the front of the building when it happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (11 December).

The lorry has since been recovered but being shown as a cautionary tale for anyone driving on untreated roads. Credit: Kings Arms Luxulyan

Devon and Cornwall Roads Police have asked those who do have to travel to drive to the conditions, slow down, leave more space and set off earlier.

Cornwall Council says gritting lorries are working around the clock to salt major routes throughout Cornwall, but even roads which have been salted will remain icy due to the extreme weather conditions.

Cllr Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “Our emergency services and gritting lorries are working hard to keep residents safe but we’re calling on everyone to avoid travelling unless absolutely essential as it is treacherous out there.

"Please help our emergency services get to the people most in need by keeping routes clear and staying safe at home.”

Pavements are also slippery and pedestrians are being asked to take extreme caution or remain at home where possible.

Cornwall schools and colleges are now in discussions about delaying opening times, changing transport plans or closing entirely to avoid any injuries.

Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for children and families, said: “Parents - schools and colleges will be in contact with you if there are any changes to the schedule and school transport services tomorrow. Please look out for school messages by text, email, social media or school messaging systems."

Temperatures are set to plummet to minus 7 degrees Celsius overnight on Sunday and residents are being asked to avoid travel unless essential through to Monday 12 December and to keep roads clear for emergency services.