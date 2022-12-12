A candle left too close to curtains resulted in a fire at a house in Cheltenham.

The people in the semi-detached home in Hatherley were able to escape but one person was treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews at the scene.

The house itself has been badly damaged.

The incident has prompted Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service to warn people to take care when using candles.

Tips on the its website include thinking about using flameproof candles and keeping candles away from soft furnishings and clothing.

The fire service said most fires happen when candles are left unattended, left burning when we fall asleep, put in the wrong kind of holders or put too close to clothing and furnishings.