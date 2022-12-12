Continued disruption is expected across the South West as ice, fog and snow continues to affect parts of the region.

A yellow weather warning was in place in some areas including Gloucester, Bristol, Bath, parts of Somerset and Exeter until 11am today (12 December).

The Met Office issued the alerts yesterday as temperatures hit below freezing overnight, causing icy conditions for many.

Watch moment cars skid and crash amid heavy snowfall in Cheltenham

Drivers are being urged by councils and police to only travel if absolutely necessary.

It comes as Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service’s critical control centre dealt with more than 300 reports of road traffic accidents linked to ice over the weekend.

The Met Office says the extreme weather is a result of arctic air blowing into the UK.

School closures

A number of schools across the region have been closed today due to the conditions, or are opening at a later time.

Dozens of schools in Cornwall have closed or are opening later. The council is urging people to check their school's website to see if they are affected.

Around 200 schools are closed across Gloucestershire today because of the snow. A full list of closures in the county can be found here.

School closures in Devon can be found here.

Snow in South Molton, Devon, taken yesterday morning (12 December). Credit: William Tyacke

Other closures

Westonbirt Arboretum will be closed to visitors today until staff have had a chance to assess conditions and clear ice and snow.

Longleat Safari Park is also closed due to the conditions - bosses say anyone who had booked tickets today will be fully refunded.