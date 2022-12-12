Play Brightcove video

A cafe owner who runs his business near a train station has said the effect of the strikes will be 'disastrous'.

Back in June ITV West Country first spoke to Martin Rousell, co-owner of Sue's Cafe, which is right next to Crewkerne station.

At the time, the businessman said the rail strikes led to a 50% drop in takings. With more striking planned by rail staff, he fears the impact will continue to have not only on commuters but businesses like his.

Mr Rousell said: "This week is going to be a total disaster because it's not only the regular passengers on the train from seven to nine in the mornings when we hope to get them - the commuters and things, it's the people who are going to football matches, Christmas shopping rugby matches.

"They all come through here and we're going to lose all that on Saturday, which is disastrous."

Martin and Sue in their cafe Credit: ITV News West Country

Further rail strike walkouts are planned tomorrow and Wednesday, then again on Friday and Saturday which will mean passengers will see services across the South Western Railway network severely reduced.

The strike action has become a long running dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. After this week, the next action is going to be over the Christmas weekend.

Union bosses say they know it is going to affect people's celebrations, but they have asked for the public's sympathy as they continue their fight against Network Rail and more than a dozen train companies.

Credit: ITV

Barry West, regional organiser for the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said: "I've been visiting some railway workers just last week and their families are really struggling and they're sat at home with only one heater on in one room.

"They can't heat their homes. They're buying each other coats and blankets for Christmas this year.

"It's a very, very different Christmas and I think we need to be thoughtful.

"We need to be mindful that people are really desperate and that's why so many people, I think, are taking action."