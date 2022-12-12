A severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP) has been extended in Bristol due to ongoing freezing overnight temperatures.

During this time additional emergency bed spaces are being made available to people rough sleeping in the city until Saturday 17 December when the forecast will next be reviewed.

St Mungo’s, in partnership with Bristol City Council, activated the city’s severe weather response last Wednesday (7 December) after the Met Office predicted temperatures of 0 degrees or below for at least three consecutive nights.

For the duration of the severe weather response, additional accommodation and support will be made available across the city so that nobody has to sleep on the streets.

Members of the public are being urged to encourage anyone they see rough sleeping in Bristol to call 0117 4070330 to speak to the outreach team, or call 999 if someone needs emergency help.

The St Mungo’s Outreach Team has increased the number of routine shifts being carried out across Bristol and will be working throughout the freezing temperatures to ensure that everybody who is on the streets is offered a safe and warm space.

As well as providing a safe and warm space for the night, St Mungo’s will be working with people individually to help them find a route away from sleeping rough and to plan their next steps towards longer term accommodation.

Across England, it is the responsibility of Local Authorities alongside local homelessness organisations to devise and carry out a SWEP plan to support people who are sleeping rough in the region.

The emergency response can also be used in cases where severe storms or rain are predicted.

Emily Williams, St Mungo’s Bristol Outreach Manager, said: “We know that sleeping rough is dangerous all year round, but freezing temperatures can pose a risk to life.

“During periods of cold and extreme weather it is essential that partner agencies, members of the public and people experiencing homelessness are all aware that additional accommodation is available for people sleeping rough.

“St Mungo’s is here in Bristol, with our outreach team working throughout the year to provide support to those who are sleeping rough.

"When the severe weather response is activated during periods of extreme weather, our team works around the clock to ensure that people are brought into the safe and warm.

“We urge members of the public to help by using the referral line 0117 4070330 to alert us if they see somebody sleeping on the streets. No one will be turned away.”

Councillor Tom Renhard, Cabinet Member for Housing Delivery and Homes, said: “We know that rough sleeping is always dangerous, but the cold weather makes people even more vulnerable, and it is vitally important to offer a bed to everyone who needs one.

“We will use this time as an opportunity to engage with people who are currently rough sleeping around the city and try and help them find a route away from the streets and into settled accommodation.”