The family of a mum-of-three who died in a road traffic collision near Sherborne have paid an emotional tribute to their 'bubbly' and 'funny' Charlotte.

Dorset Police were called to a collision on the A30 between Sherborne and Yeovil, close to the junction with Marl Lane, at 4.48pm on Thursday 1 December.

Charlotte Avis, 30, from Milborne Port, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are continuing to be supported by specially-trained officers.

They've also now issued a heartfelt tribute, thanking everyone who has supported them as well as the organiser of an online funding page to raise money for her funeral and to support her children.

The statement reads: "The family of Charlotte Avis can’t thank the public enough for all the support we have received from words of comfort to help gathering funds for her funeral and her children’s futures.

"The kind hearts of strangers and friends alike will forever be in our hearts in this time of need.

"We are all so happy to hear about all the lives that Charlotte has touched.

The stretch of road where the incident happened. Credit: Google Maps

"She had a strong personality and a strong sense of humour to match it, she had a way of getting on with most people that she had encountered throughout her life, being the eldest sibling her four brothers all looked up to her as a role model.

"Charlotte was a very bubbly person. She stood up for herself when she needed too.

"She was incredibly funny and knew exactly what to say when you needed her comfort or support.

"She lived her life by her three children, everything she did, she did for them.

"She was a very hard-working mum even though she had to give up work due to her health, she always did what she had to do to make sure none of them went without.

"She didn’t always have the easiest of life, but she always found a way to get everyone together for a good laugh to cheer everyone up.

"She wasn’t just an amazing single mum, she was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie, niece and cousin to her ever-growing family.

"Again, we cannot thank the public or the police enough for everything they have done to help and support our family.

"A special thank you to Hannah O’Connor for setting up the fundraiser and working very closely with our family. To everybody out there we are forever grateful.

"Please drive safe and take special care."

A young child from Milborne Port was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a Yeovil man in his 30s also sustained serious injuries.

The crash involved three cars - a silver Ford Zetec, a blue VW Passat and a silver Vauxhall Astra.

A 55-year-old man from Yeovil was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

The family added: "Details of Charli’s funeral will be released when possible for mourners wishing to attend and we appreciate the time and space people are giving us as a family in order to grieve our loss."

Officers from the traffic unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police by emailing scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220194715.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.