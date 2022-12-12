A pony had to be rescued by firefighters after getting its hoof stuck in a cattle grid.

Three crews from Gloucester, Cinderford and Coleford rushed to the aid of the horse yesterday (Sunday 12 December) which was stuck during freezing conditions.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue put out a tweet about the incident with an image showing a snow covered horse in a harness.

The fire service praised the owners for keeping the pony comfortable while the equipment was set up and the rescue took place on a cold afternoon.