Three elderly Chihuahuas who were dumped in a car park near Bath injured and neglected have found their forever homes. Ferdinand, Tinkerbell and Babe were left in a box and would have died if they had not been discovered by an RSPCA inspector and taken to Bath Cats and Dogs Home.

Babe, 11, had a severely deformed hind leg with terrible wounds which had to be removed immediately to stop her from dying of sepsis.

Nine-year-old Tinkerbell was suffering from diseased gums and teeth. The vets had no option but to extract all her teeth bar one.

Ferdinand, 13, was extremely underweight and had to be hand-fed to help him digest his food.

He too had all his teeth removed and was afraid of being handled or separated from his companions, often needing a safe hiding place to recover his composure.

Ferdinand, Tinkerbell and Babe have been given a fresh chance at life. Credit: BPM Media

Experts at Bath Cats and Dogs Home said the trio would almost certainly have died if they were not found by the RSPCA worker.

All three dogs have now been re-homed - Tinkerbell and Babe together, and Ferdinand with another family.

TV presenter and celebrity vet, Dr James Greenwood, said of the appeal: “The transformation of these dogs’ lives is wonderful. Sadly, they are just three out of hundreds seen every year at Bath Cats and Dogs Home.

"This life-saving veterinary work is made possible by the generosity of supporters of the charity and the rising cost of care and the growing number of animals needing complex medical treatment means every penny is important.

"Any gift you can afford towards this appeal will help animals in vital need of care and provide them with medical treatment to ensure a speedy recovery and help them find the loving homes they deserve."