Watch Rob Murphy's report

The survivor of a six-hour rape by her boyfriend has urged people to ask for information about their partners if they become worried they may be attacked.

Elias Arberry, 25, from Taunton was jailed for life for his attack on Amber earlier this year.

Amber, who has an automatic right to anonymity, has asked ITV News to use her real first-name and to report that she was in a relationship with Arberry at the time of the attack.

She wants more people to use Clare's Law - which gives people the right to access from police the criminal records and cautions of their partners.

Amber met Arberry on a dating app in February 2022.

She told ITV News: "When I first met him was nice. He made me feel amazing. I trusted him.

"But then he started controlling behaviour which soon became violent.

"He started being not just verbally abusive, but physically abusive, where it was visible. I couldn't hide it. I had a black eye. I couldn't see my family."

Rape survivor Amber Credit: ITV

In May, Arberry attacked Amber over a six-hour period, leaving her with 'horrific' injuries.

She said: "I was in fear for my life. There was something that kept me alive that day. I don't know what it was, but I'm thankful."

Amber's ordeal only ended when he fell asleep and she was able to flee. After he awoke, Arberry fled. Amber called police.

Det Con Becky Norton, the investigating officer, said: "I have never come across such a horrendous case as this. I didn't know until this case that someone could treat someone in such a vile way."

Det Con Becky Norton Credit: ITV

Arberry was caught after a 26-hour manhunt. He pleaded guilty to four counts of rape, two of sexual assault and one of wounding with intent. He was given a life sentence, which is relatively rare in rape cases.

Amber is now urging people who fear they may be attacked by their partners to use 'Clare's Law' - which gives people the right to access criminal records and cautions of a partner.

Amber said: "Hindsight is nice, but I know for fact that if I used it, I would not have been in this situation. I would have done everything in my power to get out of that relationship."

Det Con Norton added: "Information is key. If you're aware that the person you're in a relationship with has a violent past or criminal history with domestic violence it means you can then make informed decisions yourself.

"It may give people the strength to walk away from a relationship and not be a victim of domestic violence."

42 The number of people who used Clare's Law in 2015

410 The number of people who used Clare's Law in 2022 (to date)

Anyone can ask for information about a partner under the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, which is known as Clare's Law. It need not be the partner themselves, it could be a friend or family member.

If the subject has a history or appears to be a suspected risk of domestic abuse, police decide whether to disclose this information to the partner.

If police believe a partner has a right to know about a person's violent behaviour, Clare's Law also gives officers the right to disclose this to the partner without being asked first.

It is named after Clare Wood, a woman murdered by her ex boyfriend in Salford in 2009.