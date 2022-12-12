Two men have been charged with drug offences after a police raid found thousands of pounds worth of drugs in Calne.

Ieuan Davies, 31, of Sidney Wood Court, Chippenham, and Michael Purchase, 30, of Halifax Road, Melksham, were arrested on 4 March 2021.

A search warrant was executed in Linnet Road. Approximately £12,620 of cocaine was located, between £16,000 and £25,000 worth of cannabis, and more than £12,000 in cash. Officers also found a fully functioning taser.

Purchase was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of a firearm.

Davies was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Both men are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court tomorrow (13 December).

Sgt Nick Kelly, from Wiltshire Police, said: “A significant amount of drugs which had the potential to cause significant harm within our communities, alongside a large amount of cash were found following this warrant last year and a lengthy investigation has been ongoing since."