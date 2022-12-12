Play Brightcove video

Watch as multiple vehicles lose control on a snowy road in Cheltenham

Multiple cars lost control and crashed into each other on Sunday (11 December) as the snow created treacherous conditions on the roads in Cheltenham.

A van was helped on its way after becoming stuck on a slippy road, only to crash seconds later.

A bus also struggled to stay in control as it attempted to round a corner, skidding into bollards and damaging its rear.

All of this happened on the same stretch of road on Leckhampton Hill as heavy snow fell, seemingly catching drivers off guard.

The snow and ice is continuing to cause disruption, with around two hundred schools across Gloucestershire closed today (12 December).

Menawhile, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service’s critical control centre dealt with more than 300 reports of road traffic accidents linked to ice over the weekend.

The Met Office says the extreme weather is a result of arctic air blowing into the UK.