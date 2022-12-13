A 14-year-old boy from Swindon appeared at Bristol Crown Court charged with the murder of Owen Dunn.

The 18-year-old died after he was stabbed in Mazurek Way, Swindon on Sunday 4 December.

At a hearing at Bristol Crown Court this morning (13 December), no plea was entered and no application for bail was made for the defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The teenager has been remanded into secure accommodation. A pre-trial and preparation hearing was set for 24 February.

Wiltshire Police say the investigation into the death of Owen Dunn continues.

They are appealing for anyone with information that can help with enquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference Operation Glendale.