Cheltenham Town appeal for volunteers to help clear ground after heavy snowfall

Cheltenham Town Football Club have asked volunteers to come forward to help clear the ground of snow.

The Robins have a fixture against Chelsea's under-21 side tonight (13 December) at Whaddon Road, but the pitch has been left completely covered by snow from the cold spell.

Around 200 schools in Gloucestershire had to close as a result of the snowy and icy conditions.

In a tweet the club said: "CTFC are after any volunteers who can help clear the ground and surrounding areas from 10am tomorrow."If volunteers could also bring their own shovels and wheelbarrows too that would be greatly appreciated."

The club said hot drinks would be provided for anyone who could give up their time to help.

The EFL trophy match against Chelsea under-21's is due to kick off tonight at 7pm.