Jewellery worth around £10,000 has been found by a diver in a river near Falmouth.

The member of public made the unusual discovery in the Helford River and contacted police.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are now trying to reunite the jewellery - which includes rings and pendants in yellow metal- with their owner.

PC Victoria Swan said: “Some of the rings and pendants are very distinctive. We are hoping to find the owner as it is clear the jewellery is of huge sentimental value.”

Anyone who recognises the jewellery or knows who it belongs to is asked to call police, quoting property reference A/539475.

Images of all the jewellery found can be viewed here.