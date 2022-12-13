Fans have rallied together to clear an estimated 20 tons of snow from Cheltenham Town's football pitch.

The club had put out a plea to prevent their match against Chelsea under 21s from being called off this evening.

Around forty volunteers used a combination of snow blowers and shovels to clear the snow in time for a pitch inspection which ruled that the match could go ahead.

Director John Murphy said: "What it has done is given us a better than even chance of getting the game, whereas at nine o’clock this morning we had no chance at all.

Fans shovelling the ice and snow Credit: ITV

"Without the help of the local community we would’ve not even been able to get the snow off, because yesterday we only got half the pitch done, and it’s good of these people to turn out in the freezing cold.

"It’s fantastic, it really warms the heart to be honest."

Around 200 schools in Gloucestershire had to close as a result of the snowy and icy conditions.

The EFL trophy match against Chelsea under-21's is due to kick off tonight at 7pm.