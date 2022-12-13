A teenager who died after taking a pill at an Exeter nightclub has been named as 16-year-old Lucy Hill.

The inquest into her death heard she was a 'loyal, bright, and hard working' schoolgirl.

She is thought to have taken Ecstasy while out with friends at the club's 16-18 year old music night at Move club in Exeter, Devon.

Area coroner Alison Longhorn said: "She had been out at a nightclub with friends and took a tablet, believed to be MDMA.

"Shortly afterwards she became unwell and was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later died. There are no suspicious circumstances."

Toxicology tests are being carried out and a full inquest will be held next year.

Lucy was a pupil at Exmouth Community College. They issued a statement which reads: "Lucy was a kind, considerate, beautiful person. She was very well liked by her peers and the staff who knew her well.

"She was always smiling, looking out for others and many of her friends benefited from her loyalty and care. She was bright, hard working and motivated.

"She was predicted to perform at the very highest level in her GCSE subjects. She will be greatly missed but has left us all with fond memories of the lovely person that she was."