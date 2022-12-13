A man in his 40s was left with a fractured skull after he was punched in Bristol's city centre.

The victim had been walking through Queen Square, near King Street at around 11pm on Friday (11 November) when he was punched and fell to the ground, fracturing his skull.

He was taken to hospital but has now been discharged and is recovering at home.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for witnesses. The offender is described as a white man, between 25-35 years old, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short, dark hair and stubble.

He is thought to have been wearing a green or yellow Adidas top, dark blue jeans and white trainers.