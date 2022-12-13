Devon and Cornwall Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after receiving reports a man exposed himself to two women in North Devon.

They were walking a dog on Instow Beach when an unknown man ran past and then exposed himself to them.

Officers are investigating the incident, which happened on 22 November.

They are asking anyone who recognises him or has information to assist with the investigation, to contact police here or by telephone on 101, quoting reference 50220041488.