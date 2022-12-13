Prisoners at HMP Bristol are without heating as the freezing weather continues to bite in the South West.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has confirmed there are ongoing heating issues meaning prisoners are being provided with extra layers, hot water and blankets.

An anonymous source claimed A and G wings at Horfield prison have been without heating and hot water for nearly three weeks.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “We are working to urgently resolve heating issues at HMP Bristol.

“Prisoners are being provided with extra blankets, jumpers and flasks of hot water in the meantime.”

Parts of HMP Bristol are without heating Credit: BPM Media

They added additional blankets and quilts for the prisoners were provided as soon as the prison became aware of the heating issue, and the prison has also sourced additional, small heaters for the affected wings.

The Met Office is forecasting icy conditions to continue this week across Bristol.

Highs are not expected to exceed 3C, with lows dropping to a bitterly cold -5C on Thursday night (15 December).

The prison was originally built in 1883 but has since had numerous additions, extensions and renovations.

It is a category B local and resettlement prison holding male adults and young adults with a capacity of 520 prisoners.