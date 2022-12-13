A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for large parts of the South West.

The alert will be in place from 6pm this evening (13 December) until 10am tomorrow, and the areas that will be impacted include Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset.

It is expected that snow will be heaviest over Dartmoor and Bodmin Moor, with between 5cm to 10cm snowfall above 200 metres.

The Met Office is warning that some roads and railways likely to be affected, and that frozen surfaces may lead to icy conditions, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries.

Forecasters added that the combination of wind and snow may cause some drifting and very poor visibilities, especially over hills and moors.

It comes after heavy snow fell in Gloucestershire on Sunday (11 December). The conditions caused a lot of disruption with cars slipping and crashing into each other in Cheltenham.

