A Devon school has closed today (13 December) following an outbreak of Strep A.

Around 40 per cent of pupils at Kingsbridge Community Primary School are currently unwell.

They will be carrying out a deep clean of the school today with the hope of reopening tomorrow.

Assistant Head of the School, Miranda Martyn, said: “We are working closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is advising us on a most appropriate course of action.

“We have about 40 per cent of our children unwell and off school at the moment, and therefore we are taking this opportunity to close the school today for a deep clean, and intend to reopen again tomorrow, Wednesday 14 December.

“I would like to thank all of our pupils and their parents for their understanding and cooperation.”

Steve Brown, Director of Public Health Devon, said: “We’re aware that a number of pupils and staff are off with illnesses currently.

"The UKHSA is in touch with the school regarding public health advice for students and staff.

“To help reduce the risk and spread of infection, we advise people to follow basic good hand and respiratory hygiene measures."

Professor Dominic Mellon, Deputy Director UKHSA South West, said: “We have been made aware that Kingsbridge Primary School has a high rate of absence due to illness circulating at the school.

"The school took the decision to close due to staffing levels and to enable a deep clean.

“We have contacted the school to offer school public health advice in controlling the situation and determine the cause of the illnesses circulating.

"We understand that they plan to reopen tomorrow (14 December).”