People are being warned to avoid visiting a Somerset beach due to an 'imminent' risk of rockfall.

West Beach in Watchet is now likely to face a large-scale landslip, according to the town council.

It comes after 2 metres of subsidence was recorded on the clifftop in April this year.

Fencing has since been erected around the clifftop allotments to prevent further damage and notices have been put in place to warn people.

Fencing has since been erected around the clifftop. Credit: Watchet Town Council

Watchet Town Council said sub-zero temperatures and recent rain meant a landslip was "imminent", and a "large-scale rockfall" is now likely.

In a Facebook post, the authority said it has contracted geological experts to undertake surveys to assess the state of the land.

It said the experts' latest report has found that "movement of the land and cliff has significantly worsened", so people are being urged to avoid the area.

"Because further land slip depends on several key factors, such as rainfall and sub-zero temperatures it is not possible to predict exactly when the major cliff fall will occur, but must be considered as imminent", the post read.

"We therefore wish to reinforce the warning to public to stay away from the cliff face when on West Street beach."