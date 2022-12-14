Staff at a Tesco store in Bristol were threatened by a man with a knife, sparking a police appeal.

The man was suspected of attempting to steal items from the Tesco Express on Marlborough Street on Tuesday 18 October at around 5.10am.

When he was challenged by a security guard, he left the scene but later returned holding a knife.

He then threatened staff, before leaving the store.

Avon and Somerset Police believe the man pictured may have key information which can aid their investigation.

They describe him as approximately 5ft 10ins tall, between 20-25 years old and is shown wearing a black coat with the hood up.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 5222250545.