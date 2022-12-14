Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has confirmed that he will be undergoing chemotherapy after a bone tumour on his leg was found to be more aggressive than first thought.

The 26-year-old was initially diagnosed with the rare form of cancer, known as osteosarcoma, in July of this year just weeks after the club's promotion-winning match against Scunthorpe.

On social media Anderton confirmed that he had undergone a successful operation to remove the tumour, on his femur bone, on 5 October.

A further biopsy has since revealed that the tumour is more aggressive than first feared and he will now start 'several months' of chemotherapy treatment.

"I would like to thank my family, friends, fans, team-mates and the whole football community for their support - it means the world to me," Anderton said in a statement.

Bristol Rovers CEO Tom Gorringe said that the latest development had affected everyone involved with the team.

Nick Anderton will start 'several months' of chemotherapy treatment. Credit: BRISTOL ROVERS

“As a club, we are extremely close so, when we hear news like we have received with Nick, it affects everyone," he said.

"Sadly, the prognosis Nick has received has developed over the past few months, but we are all incredibly thankful that it was uncovered as early as it was and that he has been afforded such great care and support early on.

“Nick remains an integral part of our squad and everyone has remained in constant contact with him to offer our support and to do what we can to try and help him and his family through this difficult time.

“Nick’s response and positivity, despite the adversity he is currently facing, is admirable and he is an inspiration to us all.

"I have no doubt that he will tackle his chemotherapy like he has the various hurdles that have been placed in front of him already and we look forward to welcoming him back to The Mem once his course has finished."