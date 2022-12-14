A CCTV appeal has been issued by police after a man was attacked and robbed in Bristol city centre.

The victim was attacked by three men in Unity Street in the early hours of Saturday 16 July.

Police say the group stole his gold chain and a ring and left him with a broken nose, fractured eye socket, cheekbone and finger.

He also required stitches to a deep cut above one of his eyes.

The incident happened in Unity Street around 2.50am on Saturday, July 16. Credit: Google Maps

Avon and Somerset Police have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer DC Hira Hanif said: “In August, we released a CCTV image of three men we wanted to speak to in connection with this incident.

“The following month, two men, one aged 25 and the other aged 32, were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have since been released under investigation while other enquiries are carried out.

“We’re now releasing a new image of a man in the CCTV still who we’ve not been able to identify.

“We think this man, who’s seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black stripe on the sleeves, might have information which could help our investigation and we’re keen for him, or anyone who is able to tell us who he is, to contact us.”