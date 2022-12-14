Police have sealed off a house in Cheltenham and started a murder investigation following the death of a man in the town.

Officers were called around 1.30pm on Wednesday to St Paul's Road following a report that a man had sustained a serious injury.

Paramedics tried to save the victim but he died at the scene.

Officers say they are in the early stages of an investigation and are appealing for anyone who has not already spoken to police to make contact with them.

A man aged in his 40s and from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.