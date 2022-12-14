Pendennis Headland to be handed over to Falmouth Town Council

Cornwall Council’s cabinet today voted unanimously to devolve Pendennis Headland to Falmouth Town Council for just £1.

The site, which includes the now closed Ships & Castles leisure centre and Pendennis Castle will be taken on by the town council at the end of March.

Credit: ITV West Country

This decision has been months of hard work in the making for people like Gemma Adams from Pendennis Leisure who says she is "over the moon", adding that "it’s been quite a hard slog over the last year to get to this point. Real congratulations to Falmouth Town Council for their commitment in realising our ambitions to look after this site and protect it from development & hopefully reopen the leisure centre."

Ships and Castles Leisure Centre closed in March of this year, by the end of March next year Falmouth Town Council will be in charge of the site – the plan is for the leisure centre to be leased to Community Interest Company Pendennis Leisure.

Gemma says the leisure centre has a vital role for the community, providing more than just fun:

"We’ve got this backlog of children who can’t swim because of covid, but we live in a coastal area, we’re surrounded by water, we’ve got hundreds of children who can’t swim. It’s really really important that they can learn to swim and have this facility because there isn’t one at the moment so it is really important, we really want to reopen the leisure centre. We’ve got lots of hard work ahead to try and find funding we’re hopefully working with our MP as well to try and find funding to reopen the swimming pool but not as it is, we want to reopen it so it’s sustainable for the future."

Credit: ITV West Country

Reopening this centre is also a priority for Truro & Falmouth’s MP Cherilyn Mackrory, who says she "will absolutely facilitate this if I can do and be on hand to help as I have been for the last year or so".

"The project needs to now let me know what they want and how they’re going to facilitate this and also how they’re going to make this a viable business again, that’s what we’re looking for."

Campaigner Ben Leach was thrilled with today’s result at County Hall, saying that it has thrown Ships & Castles Leisure Centre a lifeline and a chance that one day it’ll reopen for the people of Falmouth:

"The entire headland including Pendennis Castle, Ships & Castles and the beautiful walks and woodland around the headland will come into the custodianship of Falmouth Town Council so it will be closer to our community so we can look after it and nurture it."