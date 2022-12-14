Pug puppy injured in hit and run in Bristol

An 11-month-old puppy has been injured during a hit-and-run in Bristol.

The pug, called Blue, was taken for emergency treatment at the vet and is now recovering at home on medication.

Avon and Somerset Police say the puppy was hit by a small grey car which did not stop at the scene. The incident happened at around 11.45am on Wednesday 30 November.

A police spokesperson said: "If you saw this collision, or were in the St Philips Causeway area around the time of the incident, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222287420.

"You can also supply any relevant dashcam footage via our website."