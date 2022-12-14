Police are trying to find owner of around £10,000 worth of jewellery which was found in a river near Falmouth.

The items, which include rings and pendants, were discovered by a diver in the Helford River.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers have described the jewellery as 'distinctive' and say it's probably of great sentimental value to the owner.

PC Victoria Swan from the force said: "We've done loads of research trying to find if any burglaries have happened with these pieces missing not just in Cornwall, but nationwide, to try to locate the owners because some of them, you can tell, are definitely got a lot of sentimental value."

Officers believe the items could have fallen from luggage on a boat, rather than being dumped in the river.

Officers believe the items could have fallen from luggage on a boat, rather than being dumped in the river.

"It was too far in the middle for it to be just thrown from the shoreline," PC Swan said.

"It's definitely fallen off of someone's boat or someone's taken a boat out there and thrown overboard. We just really don't know. It's quite interesting, really."

The diver was described as being 'astonished' by the discovery, and believed the jewellery hadn't been in the water for very long.

"He couldn't believe it. He was absolutely astonished. He was able to say that they hadn't been in the pearl necklace, and hadn't been in the water that long.

Watch PC Victoria Swan on the unique discovery

Play Brightcove video

"And with the pearl rings, the adhesive they used that hadn't been damaged, the actual rope of the necklace there was certain marks on it, that could be from the lady wearing perfume from her or wearing moisturiser. But there was no actual water damage to the items."

She added: "I've been a police officer for nearly 15 years and I've never heard of a treasure haul coming about and quite a few of the officers have been in service a lot longer than I have. This is very, very unheard of."