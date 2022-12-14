The six 'dangerous' Bristol roads where bad drivers now risk fines

Drivers in Bristol could soon be fined if they commit traffic offences like illegal U-turns on a number of city's roads.

Cameras will be installed a six locations deemed 'dangerous' and drivers who get caught breaking the rules could be fined from next summer.

It is part of a decision to give Bristol City Council new powers to enforce moving traffic offences, which the police currently handle.

The offences include illegal U-turns, driving the wrong way down a one-way street, or turning left or right where this is prohibited.

The six sites are in Fishponds, Withywood, Redland, St George and by Bristol Temple Meads.

The council’s cabinet approved the new measures on 6 December, but final sign-off must first come from the Department for Transport before the scheme takes effect.

Councillor Don Alexander, cabinet member for transport, said: "Being able to enforce moving traffic contraventions across the city will add to road safety measures that are already being taken to make sure Bristol’s roads are safer for its citizens and drivers.

"These six locations are a great start, as they are known problem areas. Moving traffic enforcement gives us direct control to ensure those who break the law are penalised.”

The six sites are:

Hockey’s Lane and Fishponds Road junction, Fishponds

King Georges Road and Queens Road junction, Withywood

Lower Redland Road between Elgin Park and Exeter Buildings, Redland

Furber Road between Raeburn Road and St Anne’s Road, St George

Bath Bridge Roundabout and Cattle Market Road junction, near Temple Meads

Hareclive Road and Anton Bantock Way junction, Withywood

The last junction on the list was the site of a fatal car crash in 2017, when a driver struck father-of-two Keith Pullin, from Hartcliffe, who was walking to a dentist appointment.

Since the crash, his family have campaigned for a traffic enforcement camera at the junction, along with their local ward councillor.

Labour Cllr Kerry Bailes, representing Hartcliffe and Withywood, said: “I’m delighted that the council is moving forward quickly to install an enforcement camera on Hareclive Road and Anton Bantock Way junction.

"This will undoubtedly deter drivers from reckless, illegal driving and help prevent another fatal injury at the junction.”

Credit: Alex Seaman, Local Democracy Reporting Service