A 12-year-old boy has been left with injuries to his abdomen and knees following a suspected racially aggravated assault in Bristol.

The victim was kicked in the abdomen by another boy, causing him to fall to the floor and for his turban to come off.

The assault happened on Quay Street in the city centre at around 4pm on Thursday 8 December.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are treating the incident as a racially or religiously aggravated assault.

The force is now liaising with the boy’s school and will be reviewing CCTV from the area.

Inspector Adam Dolling said: “This is a worrying and unpleasant incident which has had a significant impact on the young victim, his family and the local community.

“We will never tolerate hate crimes and we are committed to thoroughly investigating what happened in the city centre last Thursday.

“We will continue to update the boy and his family as our inquiry progresses and ensure they have access to any support they might need.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to call 101 quoting reference 5222294242.

Tips can also be passed to the force anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.