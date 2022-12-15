Detectives have been given more time to quiz a man suspected of murdering another man in Cheltenham.

A man in his 50s died at the scene of the incident in St Paul's Road, Cheltenham, yesterday afternoon (14 December).

Gloucestershire Police arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder.

In an update issued this afternoon, the force confirmed a 12-hour custody extension had been granted.

A spokesperson said: "Officers have been given until the early hours of Friday 16 December to continue questioning the man, aged in his 40s."

Police at the scene of the incident this morning

They said police were called at around 1.30pm to reports a man had a "serious injury".

"The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," they added.

Road closures on St Paul's Road have now been lifted.

The Major Crime Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 224 of 14 December.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.