Play Brightcove video

Watch Louisa Britton's report

A 15-year-old from South Gloucestershire has decorated his family home with an impressive Christmas lights display in memory of his sister.

Jake Skinner's display in Downend has been growing year-on-year, following the death of his sister Stacie who went into anaphylactic shock on Christmas day in 2015.

Jake said when she died, her work returned a box of her Christmas lights which he decided to put out in the window and the idea has grown from then.

15-year-old Jake Skinner who created the display Credit: ITV News

He said: "Five years down the line we've got an award winning Christmas light display. It's also in memory of my nan who died in 2021."

The display has now become a regular fixture in the Christmas calendar for locals and visitors who travel from further afield to see the lights.

Hundreds of people turned up for the switch-on at the end of November.

Jake reckons there must be around 30,000 bulbs in the display this year, with reindeer, penguins and snowmen all part of the festive arrangement.

The display has been getting bigger each year Credit: ITV News

Over the years, Jake has raised almost £15,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support - a charity which is close to the family's heart.

He has also set up a Just Giving page so that people can donate online.

He added: "The donations have been really good this year and last year especially."

The house fully decorated with Christmas lights Credit: ITV News

Jeff Skinner, Jake's dad, said: "It's fantastic, he's turned a tragedy into a great display and it keeps him busy and we meet lots of nice people. It's been brilliant.

"It's incredible, humble beginnings and now this. I am proud of him"