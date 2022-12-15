An appeal to find those responsible for the murder of a man in Cinderford has been renewed twenty years since the incident happened.

Shaun James was 32-years-old when he was run over in a lane near Steam Mills Road in the Gloucestershire town on the evening of December 15, 2002.

At the time, police believed the incident was a hit and run traffic collision but failed to identify the driver involved.

In 2014, a cold case review of the evidence - coupled with new information that had come to light - led to the incident being reclassified as murder.

Mr James pictured with his daughter Layla. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police have urged anyone with any information regarding what happened to come forward as they continue to seek justice for Mr James’ family.

They will be releasing balloons in his memory later today (December 15) to mark 20 years since his death.

What happened?

Mr James was drinking at the Upper Bilson Inn in Cinderford on December 15, 2002.

He left around 6.45pm and was walking home in the opposite direction to Steam Mills Road.

He was last spotted talking to the driver of a white Ford Transit-type van in Valley Road.

It is believed something happened between Mr James and the driver of the van - an argument or altercation - that resulted in Mr James’ shoe and tobacco being left in the road.

He was then taken in the van to the lane off Steam Mills Road, where he was deliberately run over and killed.

The 32-year-old was found dead in the lane just after 7pm.

Shortly before this time, there was a further sighting of a white Ford Transit-type van leaving the area at speed.

A Crimewatch appeal was broadcast in December 2002, which generated over 30 calls, while CCTV of the white van was issued the same month.

Mr James and his son Jesse, who has since urged members of the local community to support police with their investigation. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

In 2015, five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit Mr James’ murder but later released without charge.

Now, officers have renewed their appeal for information.

‘20 years is far too long to wait for justice’

Detective Inspector Paula Hannaford said: “The family feels the heartache of their loss every day but especially so each Christmas and 20 years is far too long to wait for justice.

“As police we have never given up hope of securing the key evidence that can help us bring people to court - over 1500 actions were carried out as part of our original enquiries - but now we need new information.

“We don’t need rumours people have heard over the years, we need first-hand information about what happened or first-hand information about those people involved. If you’re worried about your safety we can reassure you of measures that can be put in place for you to support a prosecution.

“Shaun's murder was unimaginably callous and now, 20 years later, my hope is that allegiances have changed and someone may feel able to provide evidence that could bring people to justice.

“If you have that information, I urge you to help us give the family a measure of closure and come forward."

Mr James’ son, Jesse James, urged those in the community to come forward.

He said: "It’s been 20 years since my dad was killed and seven since the case was last appealed.

"We know there are people still in the community that know something about what happened to him. Whatever reasons people have had not to come forward, we hope that the circumstances have changed enough over the course of time, particularly over the last few years, to give them the courage to do the right thing.

"People have died, relationships ended, loyalties changed and I would urge people to consider how it feels for our family not to know what happened, put yourself in our shoes and do the right thing and come forward."