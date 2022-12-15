Search underway for missing boy not seen for four days

A search has been launched for a 16-year-old boy who has not been seen for four days.

Luke Brown was last seen in Weymouth around 9pm on Monday 12 December.

Dorset Police have launched an appeal to find the missing teen and say anyone who knows where he is should call 999.

He is described as 5ft10inch tall and of slim build with short blond hair. He has a red blemish below his right eye.

He is usually seen wearing hooded tops and tracksuit bottoms.

Inspector Phil Hampton, of Dorset Police, said: “Luke has not been seen for several days now and we are becoming concerned for his welfare.

“We are carrying out searches to locate him as we are keen to make sure he is all right.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding Luke’s whereabouts to please contact us immediately.

“I would also like to make a direct appeal to Luke if you see this – please get in touch and let us know where you are as we just want to check that you are OK.”

Anyone with information of Luke's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police quoting number 55220200961.