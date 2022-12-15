Strep A confirmed at another school in Devon as site closes until the New Year

Another school in Devon has closed due to confirmed cases of Strep A.

Woolacombe School released a statement yesterday (Wednesday) saying it had to close due to significant absence rates of staff and children and couldn't be "safely opened". It won't now reopen until the New Year.

The primary school confirmed that the absences include cases of Strep A and Scarlet Fever, which is a common resulting illness from Strep A bacteria. There were also cases of flu, chicken pox and hand, foot and mouth disease

An outbreak of Strep A has already forced the closure of Kingsbridge Community School this week. It confirmed it was "experiencing a major outbreak of strep A" with 40 percent of children and 23 percent of staff absent on Tuesday, compelling the school to shut with immediate effect and undergo a deep clean.

In an earlier statement, Steve Brown, Director of Public Health Devon, said: “We’re aware that a number of pupils and staff are off with illnesses currently. The UKHSA is in touch with the school regarding public health advice for students and staff."

What can I do to reduce the risk and spread of infection?